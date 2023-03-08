City of Loveland Begins Phase 2 Construction on Garfield Harrison Storm Drainage Improvements Project

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

The City of Loveland began Phase 2 construction for its Garfield Harrison project on Monday, February 20.

The second construction phase will occur on Sheridan Avenue to install a new storm sewer system. The City’s current water infrastructure is also being replaced to address ongoing leakage issues and meet the current City of Loveland standards.

Sheridan Avenue will be closed from February 20 through fall 2023, with sidewalk and road closures from W. 1st to W. 5th streets. Closures will also be in place for W. 4th and W. 5th streets between Logan and Roosevelt avenues. Detours are in place to avoid Sheridan Avenue throughout Phase 2.

The project includes installing 18- to 60-inch diameter storm sewer pipes, replacing existing waterlines and valves, replacing pavement, including asphalt patching, milling, overlays, or full street reconstruction, and providing stormwater quality treatment.

The total project budget for this project is approximately $12.3 million. The project will run in four phases over four years through the fall of 2025. Phase 1 along W. 1st Street was completed in November 2022. The contractor for the project is Connell Resources, and the primary design firm is ICON Engineering.

Keep up with the Garfield Harrison project at letstalkloveland.org/ garfieldharrisonproject.