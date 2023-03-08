Larimer County Boards and Commissions Openings: Apply by April 3

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Serving on a Larimer County Board or Commission is a great way to be involved in your county. Larimer County Boards and Commissions serve a vital role in making recommendations to the Board of Larimer County Commissioners on various important matters.

Apply online at www.larimer.gov/boards. If internet access is unavailable to you or you have difficulties, you may pick up an application at the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado, 2nd Floor.

New board members begin their term on July 1. The following Boards and Commissions have openings:

 Board of Adjustment

 Board of Appeals

 Board of Health

 Citizen Review Panel

 Community Corrections Advisory Board

 Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board

 Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee

 Extension Advisory Committee

 Flood Review Board

 Juvenile Community Review Board

 Land Stewardship Advisory Board

 LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee

 Larimer County Interagency Oversight Group

 Office on Aging Advisory Council

 Open Lands Advisory Board

 Parks Advisory Board

 Planning Commission

 Workforce Development Board

 Environmental and Science Advisory Board