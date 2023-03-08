Larimer County Boards and Commissions Openings: Apply by April 3

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Serving on a Larimer County Board or Commission is a great way to be involved in your county. Larimer County Boards and Commissions serve a vital role in making recommendations to the Board of Larimer County Commissioners on various important matters.
Apply online at www.larimer.gov/boards. If internet access is unavailable to you or you have difficulties, you may pick up an application at the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado, 2nd Floor.
New board members begin their term on July 1. The following Boards and Commissions have openings:
Board of Adjustment
Board of Appeals
Board of Health
Citizen Review Panel
Community Corrections Advisory Board
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board
Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee
Extension Advisory Committee
Flood Review Board
Juvenile Community Review Board
Land Stewardship Advisory Board
LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee
Larimer County Interagency Oversight Group
Office on Aging Advisory Council
Open Lands Advisory Board
Parks Advisory Board
Planning Commission
Workforce Development Board
Environmental and Science Advisory Board
