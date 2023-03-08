Waitlist Open for Child Care Scholarships

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

by United Way of Larimer County

United Way of Larimer County is excited to announce that the Larimer Child Care Fund waitlist is open! If you or someone you know is struggling with the high cost of affordable, quality child care, visit uwaylc.org/childcarefund to learn more and apply today.

Many parents are challenged to find affordable child care in Larimer County. With the average cost of center-based care for children ages 0-5 at nearly $1,277 per month per child in Larimer County, this issue affects every family with young children. Through the Larimer Child Care Fund, United Ways provides childcare scholarships for low- and moderate-income families to afford quality care for their children at the providers of their choice. The Larimer Child Care Fund has awarded over $588,000 in childcare scholarships supporting 76 local familiars and 97 children.

United Way of Larimer County partners with early care and education providers and organizations across the county to increase access to this important fund. Through a partnership with the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, families can access childcare providers and the Larimer Child Care Fund scholarships through the Larimer Child Care Connect platform. By scanning the QR code below, you can watch a video highlighting Yanina, an Estes Park resident, and learn about how United Way partners with Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success (EVICS) in Estes Park to make the fund accessible to families who do not currently receive or qualify for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP).

Visit uwaylc.org/childcarefund to learn more, apply for a scholarship, or contribute to sustaining this critical funding.