City of Loveland’s Nationwide Police Chief Search Has Launched

A national search is underway to attract a dynamic and experienced law enforcement professional to serve as the next chief of police for the Loveland Police Department (LPD).

The Prothman Company (Prothman), led by a seasoned law enforcement practitioner, with broad chief of police experience, is leading recruitment efforts. Prothman spent two days in Loveland meeting with community and organizational stakeholders to solicit critical feedback to guide recruitment efforts. The company’s first review of applicants will begin by September 4.

Individual feedback sessions with public officials and group meetings with local community groups, nonprofits, and City boards and commissions captured the essential qualities, required strengths, and desired attributes for Loveland’s next chief of police.

After applications are received and reviewed, Prothman will conduct initial interviews before presenting recommended finalist candidates to the city. The community will be invited to provide input by participating in a finalist meet and greet later this year.

Recruitment efforts began in May and are on track to take three to four months. The city will include future chief recruitment updates, including any public input opportunities, on the Loveland Police Department Accountability web page, lovgov.org/LPDAccountability.