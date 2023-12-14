City of Thornton Files Second Construction Permit in Larimer County for Pipeline

Larimer County has received another 1041 permit application from the City of Thornton to construct a water pipeline through Larimer County, Weld County, and Adams County.

The 1041 permit submission marks the second attempt by Thornton to complete a water project to deliver a water supply to the City of Thornton’s growing population. The project is proposed to take water from reservoirs northwest of Fort Collins and convey it to Thornton via a pipeline.

1041 Regulations are delegated powers from the State of Colorado to local jurisdictions to regulate matters of statewide concern, including the development of transportation, water, and utility infrastructure. The regulations can also protect specific geographic areas with historical, cultural, or natural resources of statewide importance.

Thornton first submitted a 1041 permit in 2018, but the Board of Larimer County Commissioners denied it because it didn’t meet seven of the 12 criteria in the 1041 application process.

The second permit application was deemed adequate to proceed with a formal completeness review by Larimer County staff and referral agencies. Larimer County has until Feb. 1, 2024, to determine the completeness of the application.

After the application’s completeness has been determined, Thornton’s next steps in the permit process and the documents submitted so far can be viewed at onlineportal.larimer.org. Learn more about the 1041 regulations at larimer.gov.