Clear Your Outstanding Warrant, Community Resources Available at Fair

Persons with certain outstanding warrants will be able to clear some warrants without being arrested at an upcoming Warrant Clearance opportunity and coinciding Community Resource Fair in mid-September.

The warrant clearance is sponsored by the District Attorney’s Office in the 8th Judicial District, the Office of the State Public Defender, the 8th Judicial Bench, and the Fort Collins Municipal Court, while the Community Resource Fair will be hosted by Larimer County Community Justice Alternatives [CJA]. Both events take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17 at the Old Town Public Library 201 Peterson St. in downtown Fort Collins.

Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance are misdemeanor, traffic, and petty drug charges; DF-4 drug charges; City of Fort Collins Municipal Court charges; some class 5 and class 6 felonies; and failure to register charges.

Offenses not eligible for warrant clearance include domestic violence misdemeanors and felonies; any victim’s rights case; careless driving causing death or injury; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; felony eluding; sex offenses [except failure to register]; and class 1,2,3, and 4 felonies [not including DF4’s]

The Community Resource Fair, hosted by CJA includes a variety of participating organizations in health, mental health, shelter, veteran health, and human and social resources for members of our community.

Resource providers at the fair:

SummitStone Health Partners

Murphy Center/Homeward Alliance

Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center

MAAC [UCHealth]

Health District of Northern Larimer County

Free Vaccines – Larimer County Health and Environment

Larimer County Department of Human Services

DMV2GO Colorado Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles

Fort Collins Rescue Mission

CO-SLAW

Got questions? Contact the Colorado Public Defenders Office at 970-493-1212 or by email at fortcollins@coloradodefenders.us.