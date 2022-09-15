Rod Smith Former Denver Bronco to Headline September 28 United Way Community Leaders Luncheon

Rod Smith, 2-time Super Bowl-winning Denver Bronco, will headline the Wednesday, September 28, 11 am to 1 pm, United Way of Weld County Community Leaders Luncheon. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Greeley.

“We are excited to have Rod Smith join us for our annual Community Leaders Luncheon,” offered Melanie Woolman, current United Way vice president of Community Impact and soon-to-be president & CEO. “While Mr. Smith’s story is, like all of ours, uniquely his, I expect that it contains the great themes of human striving: aspiration, determination, risk-taking, support from others, and more. I am looking forward to hearing Rod, learning from him, and being inspired by him.”

A native of Texarkana, Ark., Rod Smith grew up in a lower-income neighborhood, played football at Missouri Southern State University while earning three business degrees, and then was a Denver Broncos wide receiver for 14 years while winning two Super Bowls and being named an All-Pro twice. Now he is an author, speaker, entrepreneur, and business coach. Smith tells his story in the book “The Rod Effect” which will be for sale at the September 28 event (therodeffect.com).

The luncheon will also feature an update on the community-wide initiative areas that United Way and its partners work on each day: Reading Great by 8 (early childhood development), Thrive by 25 (youth success), Weld’s Way Home (household stability), Aging Well (healthy aging) and Connecting Weld (access to services). Plus, there will be special recognition for Jeannine Truswell, long-time serving and outgoing United Way president & CEO.

There is limited seating. Registration is $45 per person, with tables of 10 available for $450. Register by September 15 at UnitedWay-Weld.org/communityleaders. For more information, contact Lyle SmithGraybeal, VP of community development, at 970-353-4300 or Lyle@UnitedWay-Weld.org.

In connecting individuals, businesses, foundations, and public and private organizations for shared effort, United Way of Weld County leads the community to solve the greatest challenges faced by our most vulnerable neighbors. Because of community members that give, advocate and volunteer, United Way touches the lives of 1 in 6 Weld County residents each year. Through United Way, together we are building a better Weld County, one where children are reading to learn by the start of fourth grade, youth are working at good jobs by age 25, families have stable housing, older adults are aging well and people are connecting to the help they need. For more information, visit UnitedWay-Weld.org.