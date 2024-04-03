Clearview Library District Announces Grand Opening Celebration of Severance Library

The Clearview Library District has announced the long-awaited Grand Opening Celebration of the new Severance Library branch, located at 5 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance, Colo., 80550.

Community members are invited to commemorate this momentous occasion, which will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception until 3:00 p.m.

“The opening of the Severance Library represents a significant achievement for the Clearview Library District and the communities it serves,” expressed Library Director Ann Kling. “We are excited that this new facility will offer Severance residents and neighboring areas access to resources, programming, and a welcoming space for learning and exploration.”

Jeromey Balderrama, Library Board President, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Much like our CLD Windsor Library renovation last year, thoughtful consideration has gone into maximizing every square foot in the Severance Library. I can’t wait for this building to be unveiled and for our community to experience this amazing space!”

The vision for the Severance Library was outlined in the Clearview Library District’s 2021 Facilities Plan, “A Plan for the Future.” On January 18, 2022, the district purchased property from the Town of Severance for the new 10,000-square-foot library. The Library Board, Library Administration, Wember Inc, RATIO Architects LLC, Fransen Pittman Construction, and Town of Severance representatives collaborated on planning the facility. The Severance Town Council approved the plan on May 9, 2023, and construction began on May 22.

“Severance is following the footsteps of Benjamin Franklin who opened the first public library in 1731. He said, ‘The doors to wisdom are never shut,'” remarked Cole Gerstner, Library Board Vice President.

The project’s primary funding came from a fixed-rate lease secured by the Library District from Glacier Banks in 2022 at 2.09%. Additional financing came from the district’s reserves and a $500,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The Library District’s mill levy did not increase during any phase of the Severance Library construction.

“In 2020, the Board diligently worked on a facilities plan for the future,” noted Kendra Adams, Library Board Trustee. “We were challenged with the daunting job of giving the best service to our growing district on the current projected budget. Collaboration from Severance Town, financial expertise from Trustee Ron Dunworth, and support from Clearview Library District led to the creation of the new Clearview Library in Severance. The Severance Library will also offer various services like children’s programs, meeting rooms, a teen area, and outdoor activities. I believe the Clearview Library in Severance will conveniently service the northern part of the district, and I encourage all patrons to come and visit.”

The Severance Library’s Grand Opening Celebration promises to be an event to remember. It symbolizes the culmination of dedication, collaboration, and community support. We look forward to welcoming you to our newest library branch.

For more information about the Grand Opening Celebration or the Severance Library, please visit https://bit.ly/CLDSL0406 or contact the Clearview Library District at (970) 686-5603.