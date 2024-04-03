Larimer County Starts Lottery System for Reservoir Marina Slips

Boat owners hoping to rent a slip at Larimer County reservoirs can now enter a lottery system that ensures an open process for rental selection.

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) launches a randomized lottery on Friday, March 29 for available slips at Inlet Bay Marina at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake Marina at Carter Lake Reservoir.

The lottery’s primary goal is to ensure an open process for those interested in securing a slip at Horsetooth Reservoir and/or Carter Lake. Being chosen in the lottery guarantees boaters a chance to be interviewed and vetted for a rental contract. It does not guarantee a slip or mooring.

How to Enter:

To be entered into the 2024 marina slip lottery, boaters can submit their information from Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. at: www.larimer.gov/ naturalresources/parks/ boating/lottery-marina-slips- and-mooring

LCDNR will select winners through a random number generator before the end of April and will contact chosen boaters. The inventory of available slips for this lottery is determined by the remaining spaces available after returning customers in good standing are given first right of refusal.

Lottery submissions will not be carried over year over year. For 2025, the marina slip lottery will be open January 1 through February 28. Lottery names will be chosen by mid-March, 2025.

There is no cost to enter the lottery. For more information and to enter the marina slip lottery through LCDNR’s website, please visit: www.larimer.gov/ naturalresources/parks/ boating/lottery-marina-slips- and-mooring