Clearview Library District Breaks Ground on New Branch in Severance 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Clearview Library District has announced the groundbreaking ceremony for constructing its new library branch in Severance. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 5 Timber Ridge Pkwy, Severance, CO. This momentous occasion will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Library District as it expands its services and accessibility to the community.

The new library branch will be built on land purchased in December 2021, located just south of Harmony Road and directly west of Severance Town Hall. The strategic location of the new branch will make it easily accessible to community members and offer a range of programs and services for all ages.

“We are thrilled to begin the construction of our new library branch in Severance, which will bring even more opportunities to provide library services to our community,” said Ann Kling, Director of Clearview Library District. “We believe this new location will be a gathering place for generations to come, where people from all walks of life can come together, explore new ideas, and create lasting memories.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will feature special guests from Wember, Inc., Fransen Pittman Construction, and RATIO Architects, who have all contributed their expertise to the development of this landmark project. Guests at the event can enjoy light refreshments and participate in a family-friendly game. The Clearview Library District will also have its much-beloved Bookmobile on-site, adding to the festivities and excitement of the day.

The Clearview Library District’s new branch in Severance will offer patrons state-of-the-art facilities, resources, and more programming opportunities. Learn more about the new library branch and be part of this historic event! Join us at the groundbreaking ceremony and share in the excitement of the beginning of this exceptional new project.

1194 W Ash St | Windsor, CO 80550 | clearviewlibrary.org

For more information about the Clearview Library District’s Facilities Plan, visit clearviewlibrary.org.