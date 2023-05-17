Get Ready for the Ultimate Festival Experience with Taste of Fort Collins this June

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The countdown is on! Townsquare Media’s Taste of Fort Collins is back and better than ever, bringing together the community for two days of food, music, and fun from June 10-11, 2023.

And this year, Lion Home Service is proud to announce it will once again be the Cool Zone sponsor for the third year in a row. That means if you’re feeling the heat at the festival and need to cool down head over to the Cool Zone for shade, water, seating, and hand fans to keep you comfortable.

“At Lion Home Service, we’re all about supporting our community, and Taste of Fort Collins is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” said Karen Smith, Operations Coach at Lion Home Service. “We love getting involved in events that bring the community together, and this festival is one of the best. Plus, it’s a great chance for us to showcase our brand and services in a fun environment.”

With dozens of local and national food vendors, craft beer, artisan displays, and live music from up-and-coming local artists and established national performers, there’s something for everyone. Headlining the festival this year is the band All American Rejects and rapper Lil’ John. The event will take place in downtown Fort Collins at Washington Park, making it the perfect backdrop for a weekend of friends, food, drinks, and music.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with the community and having fun at the event,” Smith added. “It’s always a blast to see so many familiar faces and meet new people. We can’t wait to grow our relationships with our neighbors in Fort Collins.”

So mark your calendars and prepare for this year’s ultimate festival experience. A limited number of weekend and day passes are on sale now, so grab them from Eventbrite while you can!



