Clearview Library District Closed for Easter

April 2, 2021 Blaine Howerton News 0

The Windsor-Severance Library — including Library Takeout services — will be closed Sunday, April 4, in observance of Easter.

The Clearview Library District will resume normal operations 9 a.m. Monday, April 5.

Community members can access digital resources — e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, TV shows, research support, and more — 24/7 with a library card.

Visit https://clearviewlibrary.org/downloads–streaming for more information.

