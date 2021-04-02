Clearview Library District Closed for Easter

The Windsor-Severance Library — including Library Takeout services — will be closed Sunday, April 4, in observance of Easter.
The Clearview Library District will resume normal operations 9 a.m. Monday, April 5.
Community members can access digital resources — e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, TV shows, research support, and more — 24/7 with a library card.
Visit https://clearviewlibrary.org/
