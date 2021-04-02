Thompson Education Foundation Announces New Annual Event

Event Features the Educators of the Year Awards

Thompson Education Foundation (TEF) will host their inaugural Trailblazing Thompson: A Salute to Excellence event on April 8, at 5:30 pm. The event will be virtual. The community is invited to learn more about the foundation and how it enriches educational experiences in Thompson School District (TSD). Also, the 2021 Educator of the Year award winners will be announced.

Since 2009, TEF has hosted the Educator of the Year awards and provided the opportunity for the community to nominate educators who have made a difference in their lives or their children’s lives. The annual awards honor high excellence in the field of education by all nominees and final award recipients.

Seventy-nine TSD educators from across the district were honored for their ability to empower, challenge and inspire with nominations from coworkers, parents, students, and community members. The award winners in Elementary Educator, Secondary Educator, Principal, and TSD Staff Member will be announced during the Trailblazing Thompson event.

Each recipient will receive an award statue and a $200 gift card from TEF’s board of directors. King Buick GMC will provide 2-month car leases for each category winner and a 24-month car lease for the overall educator chosen as the 2021 Thompson Education Foundation Educator of the Year. King Buick GMC feels the best way to give back to the community is through education support: building strong programs that will produce a highly trained workforce that can increase American manufacturing innovation and energy.

The event is free, but registration is required to join the event and celebrate those who give so much!

Register at https://www.thompsontef.org/trailblazing-thompson.

For more information about Thompson Education Foundation, visit www.thompsontef.org or call 970-613-5074. For more information about the event, contact: My Big Day Marketing & Events MyBigDayEvents@outlook.com