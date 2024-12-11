Colorado Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Kidnapping Employee from Bloomberg Ranch

CHEYENNE, WY — A Craig, Colorado man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison following a dramatic kidnapping case involving an employee at Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson handed down the 264-month sentence to Joseph Beecher, 51, who was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release upon completing his prison term. Beecher was convicted of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime, and the transportation of stolen firearms after a three-day trial concluded on August 28 with a guilty verdict.

Details of the Case

Court documents revealed that on February 2, 2022, Beecher’s employer informed him that his services were no longer needed. In response, Beecher broke into the employer’s home, stole two firearms, including a Bushmaster AR-style rifle, and drove to Michael Bloomberg’s ranch in Colorado. Beecher reportedly intended to harm Bloomberg but instead encountered a female employee, whom he took hostage at gunpoint.

Over the next several hours, Beecher forced the woman to drive him to various locations in search of another media figure he intended to harm. When those efforts failed, Beecher brought the victim to the Stage Coach Motel in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The standoff ended in the early morning hours of February 3, 2022, when SWAT officers with the Cheyenne Police Department rescued the woman and arrested Beecher. Authorities confirmed that the woman was physically unharmed.

Coordinated Law Enforcement Efforts

The case involved a collaborative investigation by the FBI, the Cheyenne Police Department, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the Craig Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret Vierbuchen led the prosecution.

Community Safety Initiative

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a nationwide initiative focused on reducing violent crime and gun violence. The program emphasizes community trust, strategic enforcement, and support for organizations that work to prevent violence. For more information about PSN, visit Justice.gov/PSN.