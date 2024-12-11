Suspect Arrested in Wellington Animal Cruelty Case

A suspect in a harrowing animal cruelty case in Wellington has been arrested and extradited to Larimer County.

The case began on August 29, 2022, when the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a report of an attack on two dogs in a fenced yard near 6th Street in Wellington. One dog tragically died at the scene, while the other sustained serious injuries but survived. The attack left the local community shaken and determined to seek justice.

Following a tip from the community, investigators identified the suspect as David Thompson, 47, of Scotland, Arkansas. Authorities revealed that Thompson had no known connections to the home, its residents, or the animals involved in the incident.

LCSO conducted an exhaustive investigation, which included analyzing forensic and digital evidence and traveling to Arkansas to interview Thompson. Their efforts culminated in a warrant for his arrest. In late November 2024, Thompson was apprehended in Arkansas and extradited to Larimer County, where he faces two counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty, a Class 6 felony. The Larimer County Court set his bond at $15,000 cash or surety.

“This was a deeply disturbing case that took a beloved pet from its family,” said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the LCSO Investigations Division. “Our team dedicated significant time and resources to ensure the person responsible was brought to justice. While this arrest cannot undo the loss, we hope it provides some measure of comfort to the family and the community.”

LCSO expressed gratitude to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and North Little Rock Police Department for their assistance in the case.

The original investigation relied on public cooperation and security footage, which depicted the suspect and his association with a motorcycle bearing an Arkansas license plate. The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about this or other crimes to contact Investigator Johnston at 970-498-5509.

As always, all charges are accusations, and suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.