Community Members Donate Rifle-Plated Armor to Larimer County Deputies

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On Friday, April 21, 2023, Shield616 presented 50 Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Deputies with rifle-plated armor generously donated by several community members. The donation will protect 126 deputies receiving the rifle armor manufactured by a local Fort Collins company, Angel Armor.

“This armor helps us make sure our deputies go home safe every day,” Sheriff John Feyen said. “I once had a spouse come up to me and tell me the best sound to hear, even at 2 a.m., was the sound of velcro. ‘That meant my loved one made it home safe.’ And this gift will help ensure that our deputies continue to go home to their families.”

Shield616 is a local non-profit founded by a Colorado Springs Police Officer after the mass shootings at New Life Church and Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs. The non-profit partnered with Angel Armor, a Fort Collins-based company, to provide the all-day rifle-rated armor. Angel Armor provides lightweight advanced technology that protects our first responders in the field.

Shield616 facilitates donations from community members who want enhanced protection for public safety professionals. More information can be found online at shield616.org.