Graduating Master of Fine Arts Students Showcase Work in Museum Exhibition, Local Pop-up, and MFA Speaks Program 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

This month, Gregory Allicar Museum of Art (GAMA), in collaboration with the Department of Art and Art History at Colorado State University (CSU) presents works by three Master of Fine Arts (MFA) graduates in MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023, opening April 28 and on view through July 23 in the Griffin Foundation Gallery. The show features art by Vicente Delgado, Samantha Hamilton, and Leila Malekadeli.

The annual Master of Fine Arts thesis exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year, 60-credit degree program in the visual arts. By fostering individual research and creative studio practice, the program invites graduate students to focus on a particular area among seven concentrations and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice and provides opportunities for students to learn in one of the largest academic departments at CSU.

To accompany this year’s MFA exhibition, GAMA partnered with Foothills Mall to produce GAMA POP-UP: MFA 2023, an offsite installation of works by Delgado, Hamilton, and Malekadeli. Mallgoers can see the artists’ work in several internal- and external-facing windows at East Foothills Parkway in Fort Collins through the close of the MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023 on July 23.

SUPPORT

Ongoing support for Gregory Allicar Museum’s exhibition and programming is generously provided by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, the FUNd Endowment at CSU, and Colorado Creative Industries (CCI).

CCI and its activities are made possible through an annual appropriation from the Colorado General Assembly and federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.