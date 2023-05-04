Graduating Master of Fine Arts Students Showcase Work in Museum Exhibition, Local Pop-up, and MFA Speaks Program 

May 4, 2023
Vicente Delgado, Ask Us About In-Cart Financing, mixed media. (Image courtesy Vicente Delgado)

This month, Gregory Allicar Museum of Art (GAMA), in collaboration with the  Department of Art and Art History at Colorado State University (CSU) presents works by three Master of  Fine Arts (MFA) graduates in MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023, opening April 28 and on view through July 23 in the Griffin Foundation Gallery. The show features art by Vicente Delgado, Samantha Hamilton, and  Leila Malekadeli.

The annual Master of Fine Arts thesis exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year, 60-credit  degree program in the visual arts. By fostering individual research and creative studio practice, the program invites graduate students to focus on a particular area among seven concentrations and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice and provides opportunities for students to learn in one of the largest academic departments at CSU.  

Leila Malekadeli, In Absence, 2023, mixed media. (Image courtesy Leila Malekadeli)

To accompany this year’s MFA exhibition, GAMA partnered with Foothills Mall to produce  GAMA POP-UP: MFA 2023, an offsite installation of works by Delgado, Hamilton, and Malekadeli. Mallgoers can see the artists’ work in several internal- and external-facing windows at East Foothills  Parkway in Fort Collins through the close of the MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023 on July 23. 

SUPPORT 

Ongoing support for Gregory Allicar Museum’s exhibition and programming is generously provided by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, the FUNd Endowment at CSU, and Colorado Creative Industries (CCI). 

CCI and its activities are made possible through an annual appropriation from the Colorado General  Assembly and federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. 

