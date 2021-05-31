When we seek to honor service personnel who gave the full measure of devotion we might ask: “If they could make their preferences known, what would they have wanted?”

Especially for our deceased military who were parents and spouses, it’s safe to conclude that they would want us to take good care of the families they left behind — their survivors.

So we went about seeking the organizations, both government and private nonprofits, who are working to support survivors of deceased veterans and we found the following. This is only a partial list and you may know of other worthy organizations.

If you know of a survivor family, consider what you might do for them as a caring neighbor. And you might share with them the following information:

Organizations in Support of Survivor Families

Federal:

https://www.militaryonesource. mil/family-relationships/gold- star-surviving-family/gold- star-surviving-family- resources/

TAPS — Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

https://www.taps.org

Special Operations Warrior Foundation

https://specialops.org

American Legion

George Beach Post No. 4

2124 County Rd 54G

Fort Collins, CO 80524

gb4manager@gmail.com