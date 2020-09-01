Courtesy Orange Tag Notices to be Posted for Mobile Homes

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices throughout the month of September for mobile homes with delinquent 2019 property taxes payable in 2020.

The orange tag notices are an additional courtesy reminder for those who have yet to pay their property taxes by no later than Wednesday, September 30 to avoid any further statutory fees in the month of October and potential tax lien sale in November. Additionally, all past-due taxes and fees will be required to be paid in cash or certified funds only starting Tuesday, September 1.

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey encourages taxpayers that they may mail their payments to Larimer County Treasurer at P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522 or drop it off at the new secure 24-hour drop box located at 200 W. Oak St. Furthermore, those making payments are required to reference their schedule number on a check along with a payment coupon to ensure proper credit.

For more information including the status of your property taxes, call the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s office at (970) 498-7020 or visit: https://www.larimer.org/treasurer