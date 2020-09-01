Modern Market Eatery has opened its 16th restaurant in the state and its first Fort Collins location Friday, August 28.

The first 50 people to place orders at the new Modern Market Eatery will receive a limited-edition tote bag, water bottle, and other partner gifts. Additionally, online orders are available for pick-up at the restaurant via curbside as well as contact-free delivery.

The new location’s dining room and patio are now open for dine-in guests, operating from 11 am to 9 pm seven days a week. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modern Market Eatery has required face masks for employees and guests, extra sanitizing, increased handwashing and glove use and required all employees to remain at home if they experienced any symptoms of illness.

Modern Market Eatery was created in 2009 in Boulder with the goal of making fast food better food. Today, the brand focuses on making clean and nutritious food available to its customers through scratch-cooking with no preservatives or antibiotics.

Among the food available at the Modern Market Eatery are salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches, brick oven pizzas, and lemonades. The brand now has nearly 30 locations in three states, working to provide healthy food to more communities.

