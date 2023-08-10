Critical Incident Briefing / February 18 CIRT Case

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has released a video summary of the critical incident on the February 18, 2023, CIRT case. The video includes remarks from Sheriff John Feyen and body-worn camera footage. Viewer discretion is advised. The video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4wS4JDKvJs.

After reviewing the investigation conducted by the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, the District Attorney determined the deputy’s actions were justified. The D.A.’s full conclusion letter with case details is available at https://www.larimer.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/2023/brent_thompson_0.pdf.

Statement from Sheriff John Feyen

We train our deputies to keep the community safe by taking decisive action with the information they have available in the moment. However, this profession doesn’t have the comfortable luxury of hindsight, and the tough reality is that unintended consequences can occur.

On February 18 at 9:15 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle with expired registration. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 and pulled off at the Mountain Vista exit. After a brief contact, deputies determined the adult male suspect had provided a fictitious name and asked him to step out of the vehicle. The suspect, identified as Brent Thompson, then ran from deputies toward the interstate. A Taser was deployed in an effort to stop him from endangering innocent motorists; unfortunately, Mr. Thompson was struck by a passing vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts by deputies and EMS personnel, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate. They subjected this incident to the highest level of scrutiny, spent two months dissecting every detail, and presented the District Attorney with a lengthy evidence-based report. This included an extensive crash reconstruction, Taser data analysis, and Force Science research. It also provided details about a firearm and drug paraphernalia recovered from Mr. Thompson’s vehicle, as well as the Coroner’s findings and a third-party toxicology report which showed fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics in his system at the time of his death. The D.A. recently ruled that the deputy was legally justified in his attempt to protect the motoring public.

As first responders dedicated to helping others, we grieve the loss of life in any situation. This incident is no exception, and multiple lives have been changed forever. Nobody wanted this outcome. I’ve met with the Thompson family and their representatives. Losing a loved one is heartbreaking, and I’m truly saddened by the loss they’re experiencing.

Every incident provides an opportunity to reflect and grow as an agency, and this incident is no exception. The deputy was forced to make a choice with no easy answer: act and try to stop the suspect… or stand by passively and simply hope no innocent people got hurt. We will continue to discuss this challenging case in training and internal conversations about dynamic decision-making, safety priorities, and the consequences of action or inaction.

I also want to draw attention to the silent but destructive player in this and so many other cases: Fentanyl. This drug is devastating lives and families every day, and our community must continue the conversation to stop the devastating effects of illicit drugs in Larimer County.