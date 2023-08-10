Credit Union of Colorado Foundation Awards $50,000 in College Scholarships

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Fort Collins Scholarship Winner is Miah Dannahower

Credit Union of Colorado Foundation has announced the 2023 winners of its annual college scholarship program. The foundation awarded ten students a $5,000 yearly scholarship totaling $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2023/2024 school year. Fort Collins winner Miah Dannahower will utilize the scholarship to help pay for her college education at the University of Idaho.

“We are thrilled to provide financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” says Kamela Pancroft, board chair of the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation. “This year’s recipients are high achievers academically while also giving back to their schools and greater communities through their dedicated service to volunteering. There’s no doubt they will make a lasting positive impact in their careers and communities.”

Scholarship eligibility was extended to Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Candidates were required to maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as college undergraduates and demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or local community.

This year’s scholarship winners include:

Michelle Yin Chen, Wheat Ridge – attending Colorado College

Miah Dannahower, Fort Collins – attending the University of Idaho

Estella Hageman, Brighton – attending Marquette University

Jackson Nelson, Littleton – attending University of Alaska, Fairbanks

Minh Anh Le, Louisville – attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Joshua Leisman, Colorado Springs – attending University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Katie Ly, Colorado Springs – attending University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Quinn Maness, Cortez – attending Arizona State University

Josh Stickland, Littleton – attending Colorado State University

Giselle Wipper, Golden – attending University of Colorado Boulder