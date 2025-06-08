Deadly House Fire Near Longmont Under Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
One Woman Found Dead, Others Injured in Early Morning Blaze Along Colorado Highway 119
WELD COUNTY — One woman has died and another person is recovering from burn injuries after a residential fire broke out in the morning on June 6, 2025, just east of Longmont, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 119 and Weld County Road 7.
Mountain View Fire Rescue and multiple mutual aid units responded to a 3:40 a.m. call reporting flames coming from a home behind a commercial building. Upon arrival, crews found the structure fully engulfed and immediately escalated the response. Firefighters worked for 20 minutes to knock down the bulk of the blaze and continued suppression efforts for several hours.
Six people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One was transported to the hospital with burns, while others were treated on the scene. Tragically, a full search later confirmed that one adult female was found deceased inside the structure.
Investigators from Mountain View Fire Rescue are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The Weld County Coroner’s Office and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates regarding the death investigation.
The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is also providing assistance to displaced residents.
Source: Mountain View Fire Rescue
