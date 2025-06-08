Deadly House Fire Near Longmont Under Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One Woman Found Dead, Others Injured in Early Morning Blaze Along Colorado Highway 119

WELD COUNTY — One woman has died and another person is recovering from burn injuries after a residential fire broke out in the morning on June 6, 2025, just east of Longmont, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 119 and Weld County Road 7.

Home Fire just east of Longmont, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 119 and Weld County Road 7 (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography and Mountain View Fire and Rescue)

Mountain View Fire Rescue and multiple mutual aid units responded to a 3:40 a.m. call reporting flames coming from a home behind a commercial building. Upon arrival, crews found the structure fully engulfed and immediately escalated the response. Firefighters worked for 20 minutes to knock down the bulk of the blaze and continued suppression efforts for several hours.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Home Fire just east of Longmont, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 119 and Weld County Road 7 (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography and Mountain View Fire and Rescue)

Six people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One was transported to the hospital with burns, while others were treated on the scene. Tragically, a full search later confirmed that one adult female was found deceased inside the structure.

Home Fire just east of Longmont, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 119 and Weld County Road 7 (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography and Mountain View Fire and Rescue)

Investigators from Mountain View Fire Rescue are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The Weld County Coroner’s Office and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates regarding the death investigation.

Home Fire just east of Longmont, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 119 and Weld County Road 7 (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography and Mountain View Fire and Rescue)

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is also providing assistance to displaced residents.

Home Fire just east of Longmont, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 119 and Weld County Road 7 (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography and Mountain View Fire and Rescue)

For updates on this developing story and more Northern Colorado public safety news, visit NorthFortyNews.com.

Source: Mountain View Fire Rescue Home Fire just east of Longmont, near the intersection of Colorado Highway 119 and Weld County Road 7 (Photo courtesy Code 10 Photography and Mountain View Fire and Rescue)