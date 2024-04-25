Denver Man Arrested by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for Human Trafficking of a Minor

A suspect has been arrested for human trafficking, and investigators are concerned about other potential victims.

In late February 2024, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a child sexual assault victim. The victim disclosed that the suspect offered her cash and paraphernalia in exchange for sexual acts with himself and others.

During this investigation, at least one additional juvenile victim has been identified.

The suspect, identified as Ivan Banuelos Gandara (DOB 11/20/02), was arrested on the following charges:

Human Trafficking of a Minor for Sexual Servitude – F2

Soliciting for Child Prostitution – F3 (4 counts)

Sex Assault on a Child – F3 (2 counts)

Enticement of a Child – F4

Internet Luring of a Child – F4

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – F5

Offenses relating to Marijuana – DF4

Gandara was booked into the Larimer County Jail and issued a $75,000 bond by the Larimer County Court. A booking photo is attached.

“We have to protect our children from those that would seek to exploit their vulnerability,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “We strive to foster a community where all children can feel safe, secure, and able to thrive.”

Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims. Anyone with information about incidents involving this suspect should contact Investigator Marcus Simelane at 970-498-5515. People who want to stay anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

RESOURCES

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, support resources are available in our community:

SAVA Center

https://savacenter.org/

Fort Collins: (970) 472-4204

Loveland: (970) 775-2962

The Sexual Assault Victim Advocate (SAVA) Center provides crisis intervention, advocacy, and counseling for all those affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado while also providing prevention programs through community outreach and education.

ChildSafe

https://www.childsafecolorado.org/

970-472-4133

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, and their nonoffending family members.

Crawford Child Advocacy Center

https://crawfordcac.org/

(970) 407-9739

The CCAC works to prevent child maltreatment (primarily physical and sexual abuse), and it provides services to help caseworkers and investigators stop perpetrators, protect victims, and support survivors and families.

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates

https://www.crisisadvocates.org/

Call: (970) 577-9781

Text: (513) 970-3822

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates provides an array of free and confidential services to survivors of crime and trauma.

SummitStone Health Partners

https://www.summitstonehealth.org/

(970) 494-4200

SummitStone provides counseling for psychological, emotional, and behavioral problems, domestic violence and sexual assault victims, and drug and alcohol problems. Individual, family, and group therapy are available.