Dive Rescue to Celebrate 50th Anniversary Open House

The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team (LCDRT) will be celebrating their 50th year of service with a celebration open house on July 24, at the Dive Rescue Headquarters (the Cache). They will be showcasing their history by having former members from the original team and current members.

The Dive Truck and Boats will be available for touring as well as activities the public can participate in including water safety and public education. Anyone interested in learning more about the team and how they train for doing in-water rescues is invited to attend any or all training activities.

Larimer County Dive Rescue is an all-volunteer 501c3 rescue organization dedicated to providing emergency water services for the citizens of Larimer County – and statewide upon request. The organization is charged with a mission of water rescue/recovery (surface and sub-surface) for Larimer County, Colorado. They have been in existence since 1972. The current level of training and expertise within the team is on the same level or higher than many paid organizations. In addition to their life safety and rescue mission, they perform underwater criminal investigation, evidence search, and victim and vehicle recovery for the law enforcement agencies within their response area.

A membership application is at www.lcdrt.org. For more information email 50years@lcdrt.org.