Behavioral Health Services, Summit Stone offer Lunch-and-Learn About Acute Care Behavioral Health Center

Construction is currently underway on the first building located at the Larimer County Behavioral Health Services campus.

The Acute Care will open in the fall of 2023 and will provide six levels of care for individuals experiencing a mental health and/or substance use crisis.

Larimer County Behavioral Health Services and SummitStone Health Partners, the contracted care provider, are offering monthly, virtual Lunch-And-Learn presentations to share information about the new facility and answer questions.

The Lunch-And-Learn presentation is offered monthly from July – November on the third Wednesday of each month from 12 pm – 1 pm. To register, visit larimer.gov/behavioralhealth

The unique approach to acute care will allow individuals experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis to access multiple levels of care at one location. Once open, the care and treatment provided will include:

Behavioral Health Urgent Care: Available 24/7

Two Levels of Withdrawal Management (detox)

Social

Medically Monitored

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) – A short-term residential program for moderate to severe acute psychiatric or co-occurring crises.

Short-term intensive residential treatment (IRT) – A short-term residential program for recovery after detox.

Care Coordination

Bridge Clinic for transitional care

On-site pharmacy and lab services

The facility will be located at 2260 W. Trilby Road in Fort Collins. Completion of this project will offer access to critical mental health and substance use disorder crisis services to all community members and will bring almost 200 jobs to Larimer County. Construction is expected to be completed and the facility open to the public in the fall, of 2023.

To learn more about this project, visit larimer.gov/behavioralhealth.