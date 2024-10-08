Emergency Public Fish Salvage at Poudre Ponds Begins Immediately

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is announcing an emergency public fish salvage at Poudre Ponds in Greeley, effective immediately until October 10. The City of Greeley’s impending repair work and subsequent draining of the ponds may result in fish loss, and the public salvage will optimize the fishery resource.
The following regulations will apply to Poudre Ponds during the salvage:
- Fishing is only permitted in daylight hours, from sunrise to ½ hour after sunset.
-
All anglers must have a valid Colorado fishing license.
-
Size, bag, and possession limits at Poudre Ponds will be suspended until the conclusion of the salvage.
-
All legal fishing methods are allowed except for using dip nets, seines, and snagging.
-
The City of Greeley controls access.
CPW has stocked Poudre Ponds with catchable trout and warm-water species. The ponds also include largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, black crappie, rainbow trout, common carp, and gizzard shad.
