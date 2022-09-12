Estes Park Man Arrested for Multiple Child Sex Crimes

On September 3, 2022, LCSO investigators and the Strategic Enforcement Unit arrested Kevin Thomas Ryan (02/18/1979) of Estes Park for multiple felony allegations related to child sex crimes. Ryan was the subject of a lengthy investigation into possession and distribution of child sexually exploitative materials.

In September 2021, LCSO was assigned a CyberTip by the Colorado office of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). The tip originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and indicated illegal images had been downloaded using an IP address at Ryan’s home.

As the investigation progressed and evidence was collected, LCSO investigators were granted a felony arrest warrant for Ryan and a search warrant for his residence in the 200 block of Lost Brook Drive in Estes Park. Ryan was arrested in Longmont and the search warrant was served at his home shortly after.

Investigators also learned that Ryan had sexual contact with a minor and believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

Ryan was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following allegations and bond was set at $45,000.

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F3)

Enticement of a Child (F4)

Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child (F4)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5)

Obscenity (F6)

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.