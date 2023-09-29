Fatal Fire Investigation in Red Feather Lakes

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred recently in Red Feather Lakes.

Just after midnight on September 27, 2023, LCSO Dispatchers received reports of a possible explosion and visible flames near Piney Knolls Drive in Red Feather Lakes. LCSO deputies and Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the area and located the fire on a private residential lot. They began working to extinguish a small camper, which was fully engulfed.

Once they were able to approach the camper, they located one adult and a dog, both of whom were deceased. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Larimer County Coroner will identify the person at a later time.

“Incidents like this have a lasting impact on loved ones, first responders, and the surrounding community,” said LCSO Captain Bobby Moll. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

No other structures were impacted by the fire. Anyone with information about this incident may contact Investigator Mark Johnston at (970) 498-5509.