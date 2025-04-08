Fatal Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation in South Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, CO — April 8, 2025

A tragic motorcycle crash in southeast Fort Collins has claimed the life of a local man, prompting a full investigation by the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

On the evening of April 7, around 7:01 p.m., emergency responders were called to the intersection of South Timberline Road and Bighorn Drive following reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, the initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Tucson, driven by an adult female, was heading north on South Timberline Road and attempted to turn west onto Bighorn Drive. The southbound motorcyclist, riding a 2023 Yamaha, struck the vehicle during the turn.

Due to the severity of the incident, the specialized Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) team took over the scene and closed South Timberline Road between Horsetooth Road and Caribou Drive for nearly six hours.

“As the weather continues to get warmer, we urge the community to be cognizant of an increase in motorcycles on our roadways,” said Sergeant David Lindsay of the CRASH Team. “Engaging in roadway safety is a shared responsibility we all must uphold.”

This tragedy is a reminder for both drivers and riders to remain alert and follow all traffic laws, especially during spring and summer when more motorcycles return to the roads.

Key Reminders for Road Safety in Northern Colorado:

Double-check blind spots for motorcycles before turning or changing lanes.

Maintain safe following distances.

Obey posted speed limits and traffic signals.

Stay focused — distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions.

Police are still determining what factors may have contributed to the crash. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant information is encouraged to contact Community Service Officer Jacob Haas at (970) 221-6540.

For updates on this story and other Northern Colorado news, visit northfortynews.com.