Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure

On December 9, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested a Wellington woman for multiple felony drug allegations and concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotics distribution in the region.

Recently, a search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue in Wellington. During the search, distribution amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine were located.

Wellington resident Amber Lyn Kendrick (11/18/1984) was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of:

Distribution of >4 grams of Fentanyl, DF2

Distribution of >225 grams of Methamphetamine (1/2 pound), DF1

Possess with intent to distribute >225 grams of Methamphetamine (5 lbs.), DF1

Special Offender – distribution <1000 feet from a public park, DF1

A booking photo is attached, and the bond was not set at the time of this release.

Additional arrests are anticipated in this case.

The NCDTF thanks all our members and partner agencies who continue working to make our community safer. Members include:

Windsor Police Department

Larimer County All Hazards/Crisis Response Team

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Loveland Police Department

Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Colorado Adult Parole

Colorado National Guard Counterdrug

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless, proven guilty.