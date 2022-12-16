Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure

On December 9, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested a Wellington woman for multiple felony drug allegations and concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotics distribution in the region.
Recently, a search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue in Wellington. During the search, distribution amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine were located.
Wellington resident Amber Lyn Kendrick (11/18/1984) was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of:
Distribution of >4 grams of Fentanyl, DF2
Distribution of >225 grams of Methamphetamine (1/2 pound), DF1
Possess with intent to distribute >225 grams of Methamphetamine (5 lbs.), DF1
Special Offender – distribution <1000 feet from a public park, DF1
A booking photo is attached, and the bond was not set at the time of this release.
Additional arrests are anticipated in this case.
The NCDTF thanks all our members and partner agencies who continue working to make our community safer. Members include:
Windsor Police Department
Larimer County All Hazards/Crisis Response Team
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
Loveland Police Department
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office
Colorado Adult Parole
Colorado National Guard Counterdrug
The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless, proven guilty.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment