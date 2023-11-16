Festival of Lights Celebration Set to Brighten Downtown Loveland

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Loveland Downtown District welcomes Loveland residents and surrounding communities to visit downtown for the return of their annual Festival of Lights event on Friday, November 17th, from 5 PM – 8 PM along 4th Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue.

Festival of Lights is the official kickoff to the holiday season with a hometown festival and lighting of a 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the historic Rialto Theater. The celebration also marks the illumination of holiday lighting that will illuminate several blocks of downtown through January 2024.

“The Festival of Lights Celebration is always a joyful and entertaining event in Downtown Loveland. We are excited to be adding some new attracts this year and we welcome the community to come visit, enjoy all our downtown has to offer, and get into the holiday spirit!” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of the Loveland Downtown District.

The community event is free to attend and will feature two stages with live music and entertainment from Lighthouse Dance, Loveland Classical School Choir, First United Presbyterian Church Choir, The Salvation Army Brass Band, and a new feature called V I B E- a DJ and Saxophone performance featuring DJ Brian Howe and Saxophone by Aeryk- presented by Howe Eventful.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a grand entrance with special arrival festivities on the Main Stage at 5:00 PM, followed by a traditional tree lighting ceremony with Ebenezer Scrooge at 7:30 PM.

Attendees can get started on local holiday shopping at the many independently owned downtown retailers and boutiques, with select stores staying open late. Shoppers can also peruse a pop-up holiday art market by The Valentine Flea featuring local makers, artists, and handmade and vintage vendors.

Entertainment for all ages will be spread throughout the festival with street performers, food vendors, kids’ art activities, free carriage rides, and live reindeer from The Jessen Reindeer Ranch. Attendees can also enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa from Meals on Wheels of Loveland & Berthoud. Visitors are encouraged to book reservations to drink and dine at downtown restaurants, bars, and breweries before and after the event.

Attendees can also pick up a Scavenger Hunt card at the Xfinity Booth in the festival to navigate clues to nine downtown businesses. Hunt participants will gather letters to make up a festive word. Cards will be returned to the Xfinity Booth for a grand prize drawing of a 9th generation iPad (sponsored by Xfinity) with additional drawings for Downtown Gift baskets. Drawings will take place on the main stage prior to the tree lighting ceremony.

Festival of Lights Schedule:

5:00 PM – Santa arrives

5:20-7:30 PM – Community performances (on the Main Stage)

5:30-7:30 PM – V I B E- DJ and Sax performance (on the AIMS Community College Art Stage)

7:30 PM – Tree lighting ceremony (on the Main Stage)

For more information about the Festival of Lights, visit downtownloveland.org/festivaloflights or follow the Loveland Downtown District on Facebook @DowntownLoveland or Instagram @dtown_loveland.