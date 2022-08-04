First Community Meeting Took Place for City’s Civil Rights History Project

The City of Fort Collins’ Historic Preservation Program kicked off its local civil rights history project, and residents were invited to a community meeting on Wednesday, July 27, from 6 pm to 7 pm.

The meeting was held in the Colorado River Room of the City Utilities Building at 222 Laporte Ave. A virtual option was also made available for those who can’t attend in person.

Anyone interested in civil rights history was invited to attend. McDoux Preservation, the consultant for the project, provided an overview of the project and attendees learned how to get involved in the project over the coming months.

The goal of the project was to capture stories and experiences of civil rights in Fort Collins that haven’t been documented or recorded in the past. The project focused on all aspects of civil rights history in the city and isn’t limited to any individual events or movements.

“This history is so important to document before many of these stories are lost,” said Jim Bertolini, a senior historic preservation planner with the city. “One of our goals is to capture the lived experience of all the communities that call Fort Collins home – including those whose stories haven’t always been prioritized.”

To learn more about the project, visit fcgov.com/civilrightshistory.