Food for Home Consumption Sales Tax Exemption Takes Effect New Year’s Day in Loveland

Starting Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, the City of Loveland will begin following the Colorado Department of Revenue’s guidelines on the tax-exempt sales of human food for home consumption. This means local vendors will no longer collect the City’s 3% sales tax on food for home consumption.

The January 2024 sales tax return that is due to the City of Loveland on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, will be the first return to reflect this change. Loveland’s Sales Tax Division will make the new sales tax form available in late January to businesses needing to file sales tax returns with the City.

Loveland voters chose to eliminate sales tax on food for home consumption during the Tuesday, November 7 election, requiring this change to the sales tax returns and remittance process.

Businesses with questions about the new exemption are encouraged to contact the Sales Tax Division’s administrative office at 970-962-2698. For information about the City of Loveland’s Sales Tax Division, visit lovgov.org/services/finance/sales-tax.