New Music Creation Snakes & Stars to Perform in Fort Collins

Snakes and Stars is a new musical creation of Michael Travis (The String Cheese Incident, EOTO) and Aaron Johnston (Brazilian Girls, David Byrne’s American Utopia). Longtime friends and collaborators Michael and Aaron were looking for new avenues of musical creation when Michael reached out to share a concept for a new Electronic Duo.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

They got together to check it out, and it worked! It worked very, very well. The musical visions synchronized effortlessly, and Snakes and Stars was born.

​The Sound: Snakes and Stars consists of two of live music’s top drummers exploring various electronic and dance music idioms in a live, improvisational format. While DJs play previous recorded tracks Snakes and Stars plays everything live and makes up the songs as they go. Relying on a combined 60 years of live music experience, Travis and Johnston utilize vocals, synthesizers, electronic pads and triggers, drum kit, guitar, bass, and samples to create a one-of-a-kind musical experience in the moment.

Every show is a unique experience, a playful interaction between the two artists, the audience, and the surrounding energy they collectively interpret to guide the music. No two shows will ever be the same. The band finds inspiration in deep electronic roots from minimal, trance, techno house, downtempo, and contemporary electronic stylings like trap and dubstep. Snakes and Stars is an adventurous leap forward in today’s dance music scene, mixing improvisation with the most modern idioms of electronic dance music.

Aggie Theatre

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Doors: 8pm | Show: 9pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

Advance: $15 / Day of Show: $18 (+fees)