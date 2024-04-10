Foothills Unitarian Church Announces Open House for Expanded Campus

Foothills Unitarian Church at 815 Yorktown Avenue in Fort Collins has announced an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday, April 13th, from 1 PM to 3 PM.

This event celebrates the completion of a newly renovated and expanded campus, marking a significant milestone in the growing capacity to impact values-aligned work in Northern Colorado.

Since December, the re-opened campus has been a hive of activity, hosting a range of events that reflect our commitment to serving as a community resource. From sold-out holiday drag shows to providing shelter for families experiencing homelessness and offering Narcan administration training, the space has been a hub for connection, support, and action.

Despite facing challenges, including delays and financial impact due to the pandemic, will open its doors to the community. The renovated campus stands as a testament to the power of collective action and our unwavering commitment to their values.

Rev. Gretchen Haley shares, “Our vision for this space is simple: that it continues to grow as a beacon of hope, compassion, and community for all who enter. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our reach and deepen our impact, thanks to the support of the people of our congregation who made this project possible.”

The building itself is a tribute to the organization’s commitment to climate justice, having made several important decisions to use eco-friendly materials and design elements. “Sustainability is at the heart of our mission, and we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint while continuing to serve our community,” said Peg MacMorris, who served on the committee that oversaw the expansion project. “This spring we are installing a large solar panel array that will enable us to make significant progress toward our goal of being net-zero emissions.”

The Open House will feature building tours, cake and coffee, and a brief Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 2 PM. Speakers include an array of local community activists.

For more information, please contact Katie Watkins at 970-658-6728 or katie@foothillsuu.org.