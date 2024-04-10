Suspect Arrested for Killing Livestock

A Larimer County man has been arrested for shooting and killing multiple cattle that belonged to his neighbors.

On April 1, 2024, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man, identified as Michael Hester (DOB 02/23/87), had shot and killed livestock around his property. LCSO deputies and a crime scene investigator responded to the Buckhorn Road address. Surrounding neighbors told deputies that the suspect had driven a UTV around while shooting at their livestock. Deputies obtained search warrants and located a total of seven dead cattle in various locations in the area. They also found an eighth cow that had been critically injured and had to be euthanized.

Deputies enlisted the services of a brand inspector and licensed livestock appraiser to confirm the ownership and value of the animals. They determined that the dead cattle belonged to two neighbors, and the total loss is estimated to be over $30,000.

Hester was arrested during the initial contact and was issued a $5,000 personal recognizance bond by the Larimer County Court. Additional felony charges have been filed, and he faces the following:

• Aggravated Animal Cruelty (F6) – 9 counts

• Second Degree Criminal Trespass (F5)

• Theft of Certain Animals (F4) – 8 counts

• Shooting Across Public Highway

“This crime shows a disturbing disregard for life and livelihood,” said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer, who leads the LCSO Operations Division. “We know how much these animals mean to our ranching community, and we won’t tolerate actions that threaten their welfare.”

The Colorado statute, commonly known as the “Open Range Law,” allows livestock owners to graze animals without containment. Residents who want to restrict livestock access to their property are required to fence off these areas.

A booking photo is attached. Anyone with information who has not already spoken with law enforcement may contact Deputy Andrea Maxwell at 970-498-5411. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. These charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.