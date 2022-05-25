Nominations Open for 44th Annual Conrad Ball Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 44th Annual Conrad Ball Award to recognize an individual or team for their significant improvements to criminal justice in Larimer County.

The award is named after the late honorable 8th Judicial District Judge Conrad L. Ball, who made significant advancements in the criminal justice system. In his honor, each year nominations are accepted to recognize an individual for their significant contributions to the criminal justice system.

The award can also be received by a team selected by colleagues, coworkers, co-recipients, or a resident in Larimer County. Visit larimer.org/cjs/comcor/conrad-ball-award to see past recipients and learn more about the award.

During the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 42nd and 43rd annual awards were combined to honor former Director of Criminal Justice Gary A. Darling, and Kathryn Hay with the Office of the Public Defender for Larimer and Jackson Counties for their respective achievements.

The award nominations are held each spring with the award being presented in the fall. Larimer County Community Corrections manages the award process, selects the recipient[s], and arranges a dinner event to present the award.

To nominate an individual or team, compose a brief essay no longer than two typed pages describing the nominee’s achievements. Nominations are being accepted until June 10, 2022, and can be submitted in three ways: Online: larimer.org/nominate-conrad-ball, Email: AClevenger@larimer.org, U.S. Mail: Attn: Aubrey Clevenger, Larimer County Community Corrections, 2255 Midpoint Dr., Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.