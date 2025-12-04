Former Loveland Officer Found Guilty in Civil Rights Case Involving Assault of a Minor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Federal jury convicts ex-Loveland officer; case highlights importance of community safety and oversight in Northern Colorado

A former Loveland Police Department officer has been found guilty of a federal civil rights violation after sexually assaulting a minor while on duty, a verdict that underscores ongoing concerns around public trust and safety in Northern Colorado law enforcement.

Following a two-week federal trial, a jury convicted 30-year-old Dylan Miller of violating the civil rights of a minor after evidence showed he used his authority as a Loveland police officer to isolate and assault the victim in North Lake Park. The incident occurred during his shift on the evening of Aug. 3, 2023, and continued into the early hours of Aug. 4.

According to evidence presented in court, Miller directed the victim’s friend to leave the park, then led the minor to a more secluded area where the assault occurred. Federal officials—including Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly for the District of Colorado, and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Marv Massey—announced the conviction.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Miller into custody immediately after the verdict. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with sentencing expected in early 2026.

The FBI’s Denver Field Office, its Loveland Resident Agency, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with cooperation from the Loveland Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alecia L. Riewerts and Trial Attorney Sarah E. Howard of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

This case reinforces ongoing accountability efforts in Northern Colorado as communities continue to evaluate policing practices and public safety protections.

Attribution: U.S. Department of Justice