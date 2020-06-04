Fort Collins Begins Reopening of Some Facilities to the Public

The City of Fort Collins has started to reopen some City facilities to the public.

The City is following a phased approach based on the latest available guidance and regulations from health officials and the State of Colorado. Not all buildings and amenities have reopened, though more openings are expected throughout June.

Face coverings are required in all buildings, and the public is expected to observe physical distancing as much as possible.

“I know that many in our community are eager for these facilities to reopen, and I know that many others are still very concerned about the risks; we understand both of those reactions,” City Manager Darin Atteberry said. “All along, the City has committed to following state and county guidance, to working closely with public health experts, and to prioritizing the health and safety of community members and the City workforce.”

The following facilities, programming, and amenities have reopened/resumed or have scheduled a reopening date:

Open park amenities include dog parks, skate parks, racquetball courts, tennis courts, disc golf, BMX and bike courses, archery range, horseshoe pits, and restrooms. Playgrounds and water features at all locations remain closed, as well as the skate park and handball courts at Northside Aztlan Community Center . Shelters and sports fields are also available in limited capacities , and may require a variance request for use. Visit fcgov.com/parks for more information, and follow any posted signage when visiting a park.

Golf courses are open, including driving ranges, onsite restaurants and patios, with new procedures in place to ensure guests are able to maintain physical distancing. Visit fcgov.com/golf for more information.

Select Recreation facilities and programs are working to reopen in phases, with several locations planning to open on June 8. Camp FunQuest programs began on June 1, with limited spaces still available. Visit fcgov.com/recreation for up-to-date information regarding facility status, opening dates and activity schedules.

The Gardens on Spring Creek reopened with capped numbers and timed entry on Tuesday, June 2. Prior to entering, guests must purchase an admissions ticket or make a member reservation online for a specific date and time to visit. Tickets will not be available onsite. The Butterfly House and gift shop will reopen on Monday, June 8. Visit fcgov.com/gardens/admissions for more information.

Natural Areas is offering limited in-person programming and virtual programming, with the option to adapt as guidelines shift. The Natural Areas Explorer booklet shares details along with programming plans through November.

All other City buildings and facilities remain closed to the public. Additional openings will be announced as they become available.

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit fcgov.com/coronavirus.

Business resources related to COVID-19 can be found at www.forfortcollins.com.

Community outreach and resources related to COVID-19 can be found at ourcity.fcgov.com/forfoco.