Loveland DDA Awards 31 Rent Assistance Grants to Downtown Loveland Businesses

The Loveland Downtown District has approved r31 ecipients for the recently created Commercial Rent Assistance Project through the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
The following 31 downtown businesses have been awarded Commercial Rent Assistance Project grants:
- Black and Blues Music and Brews – 423 North Cleveland Avenue
- B Sweet Cupcakes – 425 East 4th Street
- Burk’s Tavern – 118 East 4th Street
- Canyon Collectables – 213 East 4th Street
- Changes Salon – 112 East 4th Street
- Cloz to Home – 120 East 4th Street
- Colorado Coffee Company – 254 North Cleveland Avenue
- Dickens Alley – 238 East 4th Street
- Fresh Plate Catering – 325 Cleveland Avenue
- Garment Gal – 239 East 4th Street
- Henry’s Pub – 234 East 4th Street
- Independence Gallery – 223 East 4th Street
- KK9 Dog Training – 136 West 4th Street
- Lighthouse Dance – 217 East 4th Street
- Little Piece of My Heart – 345 East 4th Street
- Loveland Aleworks – 118 West 4th Street
- PILAR Boutique – 136 East 4th Street
- Rockywoods Fabrics – 106 West 4th Street
- Rooster Browns – 112 East 4th Street
- Schissler Academy of Fine Arts – 129 East 4th Street
- Sports Station – 409 North Railroad Avenue
- Starlight Dessert Bar – 330 Cleveland Avenue
- Studio Vino Downtown – 121 East 4th Street
- Taste Local Cafe – 330 Cleveland Avenue
- The Cupcake Gypsies – 415 North Cleveland Avenue
- Tommy’s Barbers & Blades – 137 East 4th Street
- Top Hat Saloon – 123 East 5th Street
- Verboten Brewing – 125 East 5th Street
- Vintage Willows – 202 East 4th Street
- White Groves Barber & Taproom – 341 East 4th Street
- Wicked Tequila Room – 123 East 4th Street
Grants are intended to be used for rent costs for the months of June, July, and August. They will be paid directly to the businesses’ landlords. This DDA project will fund over $140,000 in grants and provide a bridge of assistance to recipients while downtown businesses wait for a less challenging operating environment to return.
The funds to create the Commercial Rent Assistance Project come from sales and property tax increment proceeds generated within the District that are placed into a special DDA fund at the City of Loveland. The DDA’s ability to collect tax increment dollars occurred following the passage of a DDA initiative in November 2017 by downtown voters. The DDA Board is composed of eight downtown stakeholders and a Loveland City Council member.
The DDA is taking a leadership role to assist in the future development of the Loveland Downtown District. In close partnership with the Loveland Downtown Partnership (LDP), they are funding facade renovations, investing in public improvement-associated building remodels, implementing downtown beautification projects, and working to produce community events and promotions designed to bring people downtown to celebrate their progress. The DDA’s potential is unlimited, and they welcome businesses to get involved through the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) as well as through volunteering and sponsorship opportunities.
About the Loveland Downtown District
The Loveland Downtown District is comprised of three nonprofit organizations supporting downtown: Loveland Downtown Partnership (LDP), Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Downtown Business Alliance (DBA). Their mission: “To create a vibrant downtown that provides a safe, dynamic environment to gather, live, educate, shop, work and play.” They achieve this through development and redevelopment of the downtown area, creating relationships and collaborating with local businesses, and holding a range of community events throughout the year to create interest within Northern Colorado and highlight the downtown as a unique destination.
For more information, visit downtownloveland.org or follow the Loveland Downtown District on Facebook @DowntownLoveland or Instagram @dtown_loveland
Be the first to comment