Fort Collins-Loveland Water District begins waterline installation project on Horsetooth Road

Lane closure & traffic delays to be expected beginning Friday, Aug. 16

Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) recently announced the temporary closure of the westbound lanes of Horsetooth Road from Colony Drive to Shields Street beginning Friday, Aug.16, 2024, as waterline installation gets underway for phase two of a critical capital improvement project.

As part of the district’s ongoing system improvements, this 1.6-mile section is the continuation of an eight-mile, multi-phase project designed to ensure access to high-quality, reliable water for generations to come. This is the second phase of the Zone 5 Project, which started construction in early June 2024 and is expected to be completed by early September. With the installation of a new 24-inch waterline, the Zone 5 Project will increase hydraulic capacity and improve overall system performance and reliability.

Understanding these projects can be an inconvenience, FCLWD is dedicated to completing installation quickly and efficiently to minimize impact. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained for each phase, but drivers may need to use alternate routes and allow extra time for commuting.

FCLWD does not anticipate any interruption to water services, but if an interruption is necessary, residents will be notified via a door hanger 24 hours in advance.

Maps and more information on the Zone 5 Project can be found here: fclwd.com/water/construction projects/.

