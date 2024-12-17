Fort Collins Man Arrested After Vehicle Theft and Deputy Assault in Berthoud

A dramatic incident unfolded in Berthoud on the morning of December 12, 2024, as law enforcement apprehended a Fort Collins man following a vehicle theft, an attempted carjacking, and an assault on a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputy.

Quick Action and Technology Lead to Arrest

The Loveland Police Department received a report at 7:30 a.m. that a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had been stolen from a resident’s driveway. Utilizing Flock street cameras equipped with automatic license plate readers, an LCSO deputy tracked the stolen vehicle to the Berthoud area.

The deputy located the Malibu on Crestridge Drive near Berthoud Parkway. When the suspect, later identified as Michael Cooper, 41, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot toward a nearby gas station, the pursuit intensified.

Attempted Carjacking and Assault

At the gas station, Cooper attempted to steal a Subaru Forester from a woman at a pump. As the deputy moved to apprehend him, Cooper resisted, fighting with the officer and attempting to escape in the Forester. Backup law enforcement quickly arrived and subdued Cooper before he could flee.

Both the deputy and the suspect were transported to a local hospital. The deputy sustained serious injuries but has since been released and is recovering. Cooper suffered minor injuries and was later booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including:

First Degree Assault – Non-Family – Strangulation with Serious Bodily Injury (F3)

Third Degree Motor Vehicle Theft (F5)

First Degree Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle (M1)

Resisting Arrest (M2)

Cooper was also wanted on a felony warrant out of Morgan County.

Community Safety Highlighted

“Our ability to quickly find this stolen vehicle shows how our partnerships and technology help us fight crime in Northern Colorado,” said LCSO Investigations Lieutenant Donnie Robbins. “The tools are just one part of the equation. Once he found the car, our deputy risked his own safety to stop a violent criminal. His selfless actions protected countless community members.”

The Flock system, currently being tested in Larimer County, played a pivotal role in identifying the stolen vehicle. These automatic license plate readers alert law enforcement to stolen vehicles, wanted offenders, or endangered individuals, enhancing public safety across Northern Colorado.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

As the investigation continues, Cooper remains in custody, facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. It’s a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers take daily to keep communities safe.

These charges are accusations, and Cooper is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

