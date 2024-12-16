Denver Man Arrested in Larimer County Child Predator Sting

A Denver man was arrested earlier this month during a child predator operation conducted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The operation targeted individuals attempting to exploit children in Northern Colorado, with investigators posing as minors offering illegal services online.

During the sting, dozens of individuals responded to the investigators’ decoy advertisements. One suspect, identified as Malcom Cardelle McCrea (DOB 03/17/1988), arrived at an agreed-upon location and was immediately taken into custody.

McCrea faces the following felony charges:

Patronizing a prostituted child (Class 3 felony)

Soliciting for child prostitution (Class 3 felony)

Attempted sexual assault on a child (Class 5 felony)

Cybercrime involving solicitation of a minor for prostitution (Class 5 felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (Class 6 felony)

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail, and the Larimer County Court issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Sheriff John Feyen condemned crimes against children, stating, “Sexual exploitation of anyone is never acceptable, and crimes against children are particularly atrocious. LCSO will always stand up for the most vulnerable and fight to impact these crimes.”

The operation was a joint effort with support from the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and the District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that the charges against McCrea are allegations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.