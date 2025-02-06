Fort Collins Man Arrested for Child Exploitation Following Cybercrime Investigation

FORT COLLINS, CO – A Fort Collins man has been arrested following a months-long investigation into child exploitation and the production of child sexual abuse materials.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) launched the investigation in August 2023 after receiving a cybercrime tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip provided information about explicit images involving young children, which were linked to an unknown suspect in unincorporated Larimer County.

After extensive investigative work, authorities identified the suspect as Christopher Kyle Shaffar (DOB 11/25/1984), a Fort Collins resident. A search warrant was executed at Shaffar’s home in November 2023, leading to the discovery of over 3,700 graphic images and videos depicting infants, children, and teens in exploitative situations.

Investigators also determined that Shaffar had direct contact with two children featured in hundreds of the images.

Charges and Arrest

Christopher Shaffar (Photo from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Shaffar was arrested in late January 2025 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following felony charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Manufacturing Child Sexual Abuse Materials (F3)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials – Videos (F5)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials – Images (F5)

Unlawful Sexual Contact (F4)

Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification (F6)

A Larimer County judge issued a $400,000 cash-only bond for Shaffar.

Community Response

“These cases are tough on many levels,” said Sgt. Tyson Russell, who leads LCSO’s Criminal Impact Unit. “Fortunately, we have a strong team that works tirelessly to get predators off the street.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone with additional information related to this investigation to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The case remains under investigation. As with all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reporting and Awareness

The term “child pornography” has been replaced with “child sexual abuse materials” (CSAM) to more accurately describe the nature of these crimes. Organizations like RAINN provide additional resources on identifying and preventing child exploitation.

For more updates on local crime and public safety, visit NorthFortyNews.com.