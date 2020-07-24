Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Board Seeks Volunteers

Fort Collins City Council is looking for applicants interested in volunteering to fill seats on the Planning and Zoning Board.

Responsibilities tied to the Planning and Zoning Board include developing recommendations regarding zoning, annexations, large public and private projects and any other activities that involve long-range planning that require Council approval such as City Plan or subarea plans. Additionally, the Board makes the final decision on topics like land-use proposals, overall development and project plans, and any planned unit developments that are leftover from the City’s previous land-use regulations.

Furthermore, the Board works with the Poudre and Thompson school districts along with the Larimer County Planning Commission. In order to receive eligibility to volunteer, prospective applicants are required to have at least one year of residency within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area. Additionally, knowledge of the Land Use Code will also be beneficial.

Applicants that are appointed to the Board will serve a four-year term and can be expected to commit 15-20 hours of their time each month. All applications for the Planning and Zoning Board are due Sunday, July 26.

For more information regarding the planning and zoning boards or till fill out an application, visit: fcgov.com/boards