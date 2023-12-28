Fort Collins Police Activate Red Light Cameras at Two Additional Intersections

Starting November 25, 2023, at the conclusion of the 30-day notice and 30-day warning period, fines began for red light violations at the intersection of South Shields Street at West Harmony Road.

Fines will also have started for red light violations at the intersection of South Lemay Avenue at East Drake Road. Previous public notices have been shared about the addition of cameras at these intersections and at each 30-day interval required by Colorado law under C.R.S 42-4-110.5. Red light violations at these intersections cost $75, but no points will be assessed on one’s driver’s license.

When looking to expand the red light camera program, historical traffic data was reviewed. These additional intersections were picked based on crash data and the volume of traffic that typically passes through them. The goal of the program is to reduce red light violations, which are critical safety concerns on our roadways and contribute to serious injury and fatal traffic collisions.

Additional information regarding this program can be found at: https://www.fcgov.com/municipalcourt/camera.php/title-vi