Report Road Issues in Unincorporated Larimer County via New Citizen Request Portal

A new website and mobile app launched by Larimer County Engineering and Road and Bridge Departments now makes it easier for residents to report issues and other matters on unincorporated Larimer County roads.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Have you ever seen a nasty pothole or dead animal or encountered a fallen tree, a pile of trash, or a large branch on a county road? Now, you can report it and other road issues through a new system called VUEWorks and a mobile app designed for your mobile device. With the Citizen Request Portal, it’s easy to:

Upload pictures

Add specific addresses and map locations

Receive emails on the status of requests that have been submitted

Unincorporated Larimer County has an extensive network of about 1000 miles of roads and over 200 bridges, some of which are very heavily traveled, said Larimer County Director of Engineering Mark Peterson. “The new VUEWorks Management System will give the county the tools and information needed to make good decisions to better manage, maintain, and improve this transportation network,” said Peterson.

Citizens can also use VUEWorks to make suggestions that might enhance the safety of Larimer County roads and bridges or repair damaged signs.

Citizen reports can be submitted from anywhere in Larimer County. Road and bridge issues within the jurisdiction of cities like Fort Collins or Loveland and towns like Estes Park still need to be reported to those cities.

Get the free mobile VUEWorks Citizen Portal for Apple, Google and Android here:

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vueworks-citizenvue/id1447883730

Android: https://www.appbrain.com/app/vueworks-citizenvue/com.vueworks.citizenvue

Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vueworks.citizenvue&hl=en_GB&gl=US&pli=1