Loveland Public Library Hosts Teen Poetry Contest: Share Your Voice & Win Cash Prizes!

LOVELAND, CO — Young poets across Larimer County have an exciting opportunity to showcase their talent in the Teen Poetry Contest, hosted by the Loveland Public Library in partnership with Alternatives to Violence (ATV). The contest, held in honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, invites teens to explore themes of relationships, resilience, and personal growth through poetry.

Aspiring writers can submit original poems that reflect on healthy relationships, overcoming challenges, or celebrating meaningful connections. This contest is not just about winning prizes—it’s a chance to make an impact, express emotions, and raise awareness about an important issue affecting young people.

Who Can Enter?

Open to teens aged 11–19 residing in Larimer County .

residing in . All poetic styles are welcome!

How to Submit

Poems must be original, unpublished, and written in English .

. Each submission should be typed in 12-point font and fit on a single page .

and fit on . Include your full name, age, city of residence, and contact information in your email.

in your email. One entry per person.

Send entries to [email protected] by February 17, 2025.

Prizes for the Top Poets

🥇 1st Place : $200 Visa Gift Card

: 🥈 2nd Place : $50 Amazon Gift Card

: 🥉 3rd Place: Journal & Pen Set

Winning poems will be displayed at the Loveland Public Library and Alternatives to Violence, allowing the community to engage with the voices of local youth.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Celebrate with Fellow Poets

📅 Poetry Celebration Event

📍 Loveland Public Library

🕓 Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 4:00–5:30 p.m.

All participants will have the opportunity to share their poetry during this special event, fostering a space for young voices to shine.

Judging Criteria

Submissions will be evaluated based on:

✔️ Creativity and Style

✔️ Emotional Impact

✔️ Relevance to the Contest Theme

Whether you’re a seasoned poet or a first-time writer, this is your chance to express yourself, inspire others, and compete for exciting prizes.

📢 Don’t miss this opportunity to share your story! Submit your poem by February 17 and be part of a movement that celebrates creativity and awareness.

For more local events and opportunities for Northern Colorado teens, visit northfortynews.com.