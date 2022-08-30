Fort Collins Resident Seeks Donations to Keep Fort Collins Residents in Need Warm this Winter

Fort Collins Community member and One Warm Coat®, sharing warmth one coat at a time.

Long-time Fort Collins resident, Susan Peterson Sturm, is organizing a coat drive to collect clean gently worn or new coats from September 6 – October 6, between 11 am and 6 pm at the local downtown boutique, Kansas City Kitty, located at 136 N College Ave. Fort Collins community residents are invited to make a difference in our local community by donating coats, which will be provided to Fort Collins’ Murphy Center for Hope, and making contributions to the non-profit, One Warm Coat.

“This is the 4th year that we have held a coat drive in Fort Collins! We are psyched to again invite the community to participate and support efforts to keep Fort Collins residents in need warm this winter. The need for shelter from the elements, like food and clean water, is especially urgent now. Due to the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the poverty rate in 2020 increased for the first time in 5 years. Currently, 37 million Americans are living at or below the poverty level and struggling to afford basic necessities. All of the coats we collect will be distributed in our community and help our neighbors stay safe and warm this winter,” said One Warm Coat board member and local resident, Susan Peterson Sturm.

Last year, more than 400,000 coats were distributed across the United States to children and adults in need through One Warm Coat’s Coat Drive Program. “We’re grateful to our volunteer Coat Drive Ambassadors like Susan! It’s because of our incredible volunteers that so many coats are saved from landfills and given a second life protecting our neighbors in need. Thanks to Fort Collins community members’ efforts, many people in this community will be warm this winter”, said Beth W. Amodio, President, and CEO of One Warm Coat.

One Warm Coat is a national cloud-based nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability. Over the past 30 years, One Warm Coat has facilitated more than 43,000 coat drives, collecting 7.3 million coats that have been distributed through 1,400 nonprofit partners across all 50 states. Individuals and organizations can get involved by donating coats, holding coat drives, and making financial donations. Every $1 donated warms 1 person. One Warm Coat believes in each person’s right to shelter from the elements and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time.

For more information visit onewarmcoat.org.